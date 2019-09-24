Home

GREEN Joyce Alice (nee Jones) On 19 September 2019, Mum slipped away peacefully surrounded by family at Whangarei Base Hospital; aged 95. Wife of the late Laurie. Dearly loved mother and mother- in-law of Sharon and Glenn Newman. Nana to Wendi and Greg; Bryce and Dawn. Grandy Green to Joshua, Shirah, Lucas, Elise, Zachary and Nathan. "We thought we were ready Mum, but we were so wrong." A service celebrating her life will be held at Newberrys Funeral Home, Moody Ave, Whangarei at 11.00am,Wednesday 25 September 2019.
Published in The Northern Advocate on Sept. 24, 2019
