DEVERELL Joyce Linda Jeane Our Mum and Nana passed away on Thursday 11 July 2019 at Jane Mander Rest Home, where Jeane was so wonderfully cared for; aged 88. Many thanks to you all. Jeane will be sadly missed by her daughter Lynda and Tom, her son Spencer and her 6 grand- children and 10 great grandchildren. A private family gathering and cremation has been held as Jeane requested. Special thanks for the help, care and support given from her family, friends and neighbours; to a very generous, but determined Lady over so many years.
Published in The Northern Advocate on July 16, 2019