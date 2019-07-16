Home

Joyce Linda DEVERELL

DEVERELL Joyce Linda Jeane Our Mum and Nana passed away on Thursday 11 July 2019 at Jane Mander Rest Home, where Jeane was so wonderfully cared for; aged 88. Many thanks to you all. Jeane will be sadly missed by her daughter Lynda and Tom, her son Spencer and her 6 grand- children and 10 great grandchildren. A private family gathering and cremation has been held as Jeane requested. Special thanks for the help, care and support given from her family, friends and neighbours; to a very generous, but determined Lady over so many years.
Published in The Northern Advocate on July 16, 2019
