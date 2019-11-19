|
ABERCROMBIE Joyce Lynette 13.05.1934 ~ 16.11.2019 After a short illness she passed away peacefully at home surrounded by love and respect. Loved daughter of Phyllis Edna and Joe Boyd Harvey (both deceased). Sweetheart and wife of Roy Abercrombie (deceased). Much loved Aunt of Carol, Paddy, Joyce and Rosalie. Great Aunt of Ben, Sarah, Abbey, Lutha, Jacob, Tahirih, Elijah, Malachai, Faith, Thea, Cleo, Dale and Beaudine, and all her great great grand nieces and nephews. "You are deeply missed". In lieu of flowers, donations on her behalf to: Presbyterian Support Services Leprosy Mission, NZ P.O. Box 2174, Wellington 6140 or to The Cancer Society, P.O. Box 8100, Kensington, Whangarei 0145. A private family cremation will take place on Wednesday 20 November 2019 with a memorial service to follow at St Andrews Church, Hunt Street, Whangarei at 2:00pm Friday 22 November 2019. "When your days on earth are over and your pathway here is trod; may your name in gold be written in the autograph of God." All communications to the Abercrombie Family C/- PO Box 8043 Kensington, Whangarei 0145
Published in The Northern Advocate on Nov. 19, 2019