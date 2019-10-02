Home

More Obituaries for Juanita BLAIR
Juanita BLAIR

Juanita BLAIR Notice
BLAIR Juanita Passed away peace- fully 28 September 2019; aged 81 years. Beloved mum and Lola of five children, ten grandchildren and three great grandchildren. The family wish to sincerely thank the staff of Radius Potter Home for their care and support. Big thanks also to Juanita's friends who regularly visited her. Requiem Mass will be celebrated at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church (entrance off Park Avenue), Kensington, Whangarei, 1.30pm on Friday 4 October 2019; followed by private cremation. All communications to: "Juanita's Family", c/- P O Box 8043, Kensington, Whangarei, 0145.
Published in The Northern Advocate on Oct. 2, 2019
