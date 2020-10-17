|
BETTIN, Judith Ann (nee Geddes) Passed away peacefully on 15th October 2020 at Whangarei Hospital. Dearly loved wife of the late Dennis. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Mark and John, Lance and Liz. Loved Nana of Steve and Kathryn, Jayden, Rheanna, Calarnie, Tanika, Skylah, and Shakyrah. Great Nana of Nyah, Ulrich, Jesse, and baby. A beautiful lady who will always be forever loved and cherished by all. A service for Judith will be held in the Maunu Crematorium Chapel, Cemetery Rd, Maunu at 12.30pm on Tuesday 20th October 2020 followed by interment at Maunu Services Lawn Cemetery. All communications to the Bettin Family, c/- P.O. Box 8043, Kensington, Whangarei 0145.'
Published in The Northern Advocate on Oct. 17, 2020