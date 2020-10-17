Home

POWERED BY

Services
Service
Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020
12:30 p.m.
Maunu Crematorium Chapel
Cemetery Rd
Maunu
View Map
Interment
Monday, Oct. 19, 2020
Maunu Services Lawn Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Judith BETTIN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Judith Ann (Geddes) BETTIN

Add a Memory
Judith Ann (Geddes) BETTIN Notice
BETTIN, Judith Ann (nee Geddes) Passed away peacefully on 15th October 2020 at Whangarei Hospital. Dearly loved wife of the late Dennis. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Mark and John, Lance and Liz. Loved Nana of Steve and Kathryn, Jayden, Rheanna, Calarnie, Tanika, Skylah, and Shakyrah. Great Nana of Nyah, Ulrich, Jesse, and baby. A beautiful lady who will always be forever loved and cherished by all. A service for Judith will be held in the Maunu Crematorium Chapel, Cemetery Rd, Maunu at 12.30pm on Tuesday 20th October 2020 followed by interment at Maunu Services Lawn Cemetery. All communications to the Bettin Family, c/- P.O. Box 8043, Kensington, Whangarei 0145.'
Published in The Northern Advocate on Oct. 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Judith's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -