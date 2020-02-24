|
TALBOT, Judith Diane (nee Ramsey) Judith passed away on Wednesday, 19th February 2020, at Kamo Home and Village Rest Home, Whangarei; aged 69 years. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Roger and Karen, Nicola and Leandro. Adored Nana of Danielle, Lincoln and Sophia. Cherished sister and sister-in- law of Peter and Gael, sister of the late Nigel, and dearest aunt and great aunt. Beloved daughter of the late Harry and Mildred and a wonderful friend to many. A service will be held at Purewa Cemetary and Crematorium, 4a Parsons Road, Meadowbank on Thursday, 27th February 2020, at 12pm.
Published in The Northern Advocate on Feb. 24, 2020