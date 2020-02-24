Home

Judith Diane (Ramsey) TALBOT

Judith Diane (Ramsey) TALBOT Notice
TALBOT, Judith Diane (nee Ramsey) Judith passed away on Wednesday, 19th February 2020, at Kamo Home and Village Rest Home, Whangarei; aged 69 years. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Roger and Karen, Nicola and Leandro. Adored Nana of Danielle, Lincoln and Sophia. Cherished sister and sister-in- law of Peter and Gael, sister of the late Nigel, and dearest aunt and great aunt. Beloved daughter of the late Harry and Mildred and a wonderful friend to many. A service will be held at Purewa Cemetary and Crematorium, 4a Parsons Road, Meadowbank on Thursday, 27th February 2020, at 12pm.
Published in The Northern Advocate on Feb. 24, 2020
