BURGOYNE Judith (Judy) Natalie Maude Called home by the Lord, peacefully on Saturday, September 14th 2019. Adored mother of Doug (Scotland) and Richard. Loving grandmother of Rebecca (Scotland). Loved and respected telephone friend of Harry (England). A service for Judy will be held in the Bethlehem Chapel of Newberrys Funeral Home, cnr Kamo Road and Moody Avenue, Whau Valley, Whangarei, on Wednesday, 18th 2019 September at 12.30pm; to be followed by burial at Maunu Park Cemetery, Cemetery Road, Maunu, Whangarei.
Published in The Northern Advocate on Sept. 16, 2019