HEATLEY Julie Margaret Died suddenly on 28th June 2019, surrounded by her family, aged 78. Much loved wife of Donald. Dearly loved mum and mother-in- law of Donna, Greg, Yvonne and Grayson, Paula and Jason. Cherished Nana of Rebecca, Michael, Brooke, and Jason; Isaac and Leilani; Dylan and Jayde. Great-Nana to Lachlan, Holden, and Riley. The service will be held at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Hokianga Road, Dargaville on Tuesday 2 July 2019 at 11am followed by interment at Mt. Wesley Returned Services Cemetery, Mt. Wesley Road, Dargaville. All correspondence to Heatley Family, c/- PO Box 306, Dargaville 0340.
Published in The Northern Advocate on June 29, 2019