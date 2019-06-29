Home

POWERED BY

Services
Morris & Morris Funerals
199 Kamo Road
Whangarei, Northland 0112
09-4375799
Resources
More Obituaries for Julie HEATLEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Julie Margaret HEATLEY

Add a Memory
Julie Margaret HEATLEY Notice
HEATLEY Julie Margaret Died suddenly on 28th June 2019, surrounded by her family, aged 78. Much loved wife of Donald. Dearly loved mum and mother-in- law of Donna, Greg, Yvonne and Grayson, Paula and Jason. Cherished Nana of Rebecca, Michael, Brooke, and Jason; Isaac and Leilani; Dylan and Jayde. Great-Nana to Lachlan, Holden, and Riley. The service will be held at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Hokianga Road, Dargaville on Tuesday 2 July 2019 at 11am followed by interment at Mt. Wesley Returned Services Cemetery, Mt. Wesley Road, Dargaville. All correspondence to Heatley Family, c/- PO Box 306, Dargaville 0340.
Published in The Northern Advocate on June 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.