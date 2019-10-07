|
RAWIRI June (Hune) Ethel Gladys 0n 5th October 2019 passed away peace- fully at Hokianga Hospital, Rawene. Much loved Wife of the late Joseph Vernon Rawiri. Dearly loved Mother to Annette (deceased), Bill, Marlene, Betty, Fred (deceased), Hau, Tony (deceased), Bryan, and Bruce. Precious Nannie to many grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great great grandchildren. "An honoured taonga to us all, you will be greatly missed. A lifetime of caring for others, it is now your time to rest" "Moe mai ra e te mareikura, ki roto I te aroha me te Rangimarie o te Ariki o Ihu Karaiti" June (Hune) will be lying in state at Moria Marae until Tuesday, 8th October 2019 when the funeral service will be held at 10.00am. June (Hune) will be buried in Pukekoukou Urupa. For further inform- ation contact Moria Marae 09-405-8345. Squire Funeral Services Kaikohe/Kawakawa
Published in The Northern Advocate on Oct. 7, 2019