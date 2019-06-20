Home

POWERED BY

Services
Newberrys Funeral Home & Cottage
2 Moody Avenue
Whangarei , Northland
09-438 2644
Resources
More Obituaries for June WEBER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

June Nola WEBER

Notice Condolences

June Nola WEBER Notice
WEBER June Nola (nee Mockett) Passed away peace- fully with grace and dignity, as she lived her life, at the Maungaturoto Rest Home, on Wednesday 19th June, just days before her 95th birthday. Dearly loved wife of the late Ken, cherished mother of Marek and Glenda, Carol and Barry Jessop, Ralph and Karen, Gary and Penny. Much loved Grandma June of 11 grandchildren and 23 great grandchildren. A service will be held at the Matakohe Memorial Hall at 2pm Saturday 22nd June. Communications to Newberrys Funeral Services, PO Box 5116, Whangarei 0140.
Published in The Northern Advocate on June 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.