WEBER, JUNE NOLA (nee MOCKETT).[size=15] 28 June 1924 - 19 June 2019 Marek, Carol, Ralph, Gary and their families would like to acknowledge and thank all of the family and friends who gave their love and support during Mum's passing. Thank you for all your cards, phone calls, flowers, baking and visits, and thank you to all those who came and joined with us in saying goodbye . Special thanks to Tracey and her staff at the Maungaturoto Rest Home for their tender and respectful care of Mum for the last 6 months, and especially during her last days.
