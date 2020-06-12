Home

June Shirley DOMIGAN

June Shirley DOMIGAN Notice
DOMIGAN June Shirley On 8 June 2020, peacefully at Auckland Hospital, aged 82. Dearly loved wife of Doug, treasured mother of Grant and Stephen & mother- in-law of Janine and Lina. Cherished Nana to Michael, Kieran, William, Sophie & Lauren. She was the most beautiful, kind and caring soul, who touched everyone who knew her. A Memorial Service to celebrate June's life will be held at a later date. All communications to Grant - email: [email protected]"
Published in The Northern Advocate on June 12, 2020
