Geards Funeral Home
13 Pukepoto Rd
Kaitaia , Northland
09-408 0970
June Sylvia DYER

June Sylvia DYER Notice
DYER June Sylvia June passed away peacefully at home Monday 6 May 2019 with Tinka and family by her side; aged 81 years. Much loved wife of the late Allan. Deeply loved mother, mother-in-law and nana to Robert, Maren, Anton, Brooke and Kayla. Much loved mother to Ian and Susan. Nana to Ricky, Melissa and Angela, and great grand- mother to Chloe. A service for June will be held at Geards Funeral Home on Thursday 9 May 2019 at 1.00pm. All communications to: Geards Funeral Home, 13 Pukepoto Road, Kaitaia. Phone 09 408 0970.
Published in The Northern Advocate on May 8, 2019
