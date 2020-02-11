Home

Kasey Lee CHRISTENSEN

Kasey Lee CHRISTENSEN Notice
CHRISTENSEN Kasey Lee 09.05.1990 ~ 07.02.2020 Passed away peacefully on 7th February 2020 surrounded by her family at the North Haven Hospice, aged 29 years. Dearly loved daughter of Bill Christensen and Sharon Walker, step- daughter of Darren Walker. Treasured Sister of Jordie, Jarrad, Dana, Shawn and Tom. Precious Grand-daughter of Leonie and Brian Christensen; Margaret and Alywin Adlam. A service will be held at Morris and Morris Funeral Home, 199 Kamo Road, Whangarei at 10:00am, Saturday 15th February. In lieu of flowers, donations in Kasey's name may be made to the North Haven Hospice. 'A life that touches others lives on forever'
Published in The Northern Advocate on Feb. 11, 2020
