McKINNON Kate May (Kit) W23544. PTE, British Army Passed away peace- fully on Tuesday 1 October 2019 in Te Awamutu; aged 93. Dearly beloved wife of the late John (Jack) McKinnon. Loved mother of Neil, Rodger and the late Patricia Morgan. Loving grandmother of Julie, Shane, Aaron and Melinda; and great grandmother to Abby and Hanna; Harry, Poppy, Will and Max. Special thanks to the staff at Tarahill for the care given to Mum. A Service for Kit will be held at Alexandra House Chapel, 570 Alexandra Street, Te Awamutu on Saturday 5 October 2019 at 11.00am; followed by burial at the Te Awamutu RSA Cemetery. All communications to: "The McKinnon Family", P O Box 137, Te Awamutu 3840. Te Awamutu Funeral Services FDANZ
Published in The Northern Advocate on Oct. 2, 2019