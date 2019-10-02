Home

POWERED BY

Services
Te Awamutu Funeral Services
570 Alexandra St
Te Awamutu , Waikato
07-871 5131
Resources
More Obituaries for Kate McKINNON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kate May W23544. PTE British Army (Kit) McKINNON

Add a Memory
Kate May W23544. PTE British Army (Kit) McKINNON Notice
McKINNON Kate May (Kit) W23544. PTE, British Army Passed away peace- fully on Tuesday 1 October 2019 in Te Awamutu; aged 93. Dearly beloved wife of the late John (Jack) McKinnon. Loved mother of Neil, Rodger and the late Patricia Morgan. Loving grandmother of Julie, Shane, Aaron and Melinda; and great grandmother to Abby and Hanna; Harry, Poppy, Will and Max. Special thanks to the staff at Tarahill for the care given to Mum. A Service for Kit will be held at Alexandra House Chapel, 570 Alexandra Street, Te Awamutu on Saturday 5 October 2019 at 11.00am; followed by burial at the Te Awamutu RSA Cemetery. All communications to: "The McKinnon Family", P O Box 137, Te Awamutu 3840. Te Awamutu Funeral Services FDANZ
Published in The Northern Advocate on Oct. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kate's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.