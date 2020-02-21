|
CARTER Kathie Margaret (nee Halsey) On Monday 17th February 2020 surrounded by her loved ones at Whangarei Base Hospital aged 78 years. Dearly loved wife of Neil. Treasured mum of Shane and Wyn, Ivan and Dawn, Tony and Alana, Annwyn and Michael. Much loved Nana of Darin, Shannon, Jamie, Jasmine, Gemma, Danni, Kayla, Shareese, Ivan, McKenzie, Jack, Beth, Jeremy, Jason, Nicola and Kelsie. Great Grandmother of Nia, Cole, Keelan, Makayla, Khloe, Sophie-Ann, Charlie- May and Farren. "We knew the time was coming When we must say goodbye Our hearts are filled with sadness But our memories will never die Your time to fly free now Ma xxx" A private celebration for Kathie has been held in accordance to her wishes. All communications to the Carter family C/- PO Box 8043 Kensington, Whangarei 0145
Published in The Northern Advocate on Feb. 21, 2020