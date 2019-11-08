|
BAGBY Kathleen (Kath) On 6th November 2019 peacefully at Kauri Coast Rest Home and Hospital, Dargaville. Dearly loved wife of the late Louis. Loved mother and mother- in-law of Stuart and Sheila, Robert and Pam, Karen Greenwood, Darryl and Bev. Loved nana of her many grandchildren and great grandchildren. Age 96 years. "Rest in Peace". Requiem Mass will be celebrated at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Hokianga Road, Dargaville today (Friday) 8th November 2019, at 11am. Followed by private interment at Mount Wesley Returned Services Cemetery, Dargaville. All communications to PO Box 111, Omapere 0444.
Published in The Northern Advocate on Nov. 8, 2019