ANDERSON Kathleen Mabel (Kay) Passed away on Thursday October 2019; aged 83 years. Dearly loved wife of the late George. Much loved mother of Gabrielle and Derek Sawford; Ian and Kathy, and Eric. Adored Nana and grandma of Rochelle, Bryce, Jarlath, Kaylee and her 4 great grandchildren. A celebration of Kay's life will be held at Haven Falls Funeral Home, 139 Bank Street, Whangarei on Monday 21 October 2019 at 11.00am, to be followed by a burial at Maungakaramea Cemetery.
Published in The Northern Advocate on Oct. 18, 2019