MORGAN Keith Albert On Thursday 9 May 2019, peacefully at home, in his 74th year Much loved husband and best friend of Linda. Dearly loved father of Jason and Amanda, Tracy and Kerry, Kylie and Brad. Special Poppa to his grandsons Chris, Matty and Wil. "His weary hours and days of pain, his troubled nights are past. And in our aching hearts we know, he has found rest at last." A celebration of his life will be held at The Lighthouse Function Centre, Harding Park, Dargaville; on Monday 13 May 2019 at 1.30pm. All communications to: "The Morgan Family", P O Box 306, Dargaville 0340.
Published in The Northern Advocate on May 13, 2019