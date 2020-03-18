Home

POWERED BY

Keith Arthur CHAPPELL

Add a Memory
Keith Arthur CHAPPELL Notice
CHAPPELL Keith Arthur Passed away peacefully, Thursday 12th March 2020, at his home in Athenree Katikati, aged 68 years. Dearly loved son of Leila McPeake (Chappell) and the late Ken Chappell. Much loved brother of Dawn Dyer and Gaye Dunn, and families. Treasured husband of Kerri Hoy- Chappell. Dad to Rueben, Ned, Tim and Luke. As per Keith's wishes, a private family cremation has been held, in Tauranga on 16th March 2020. 'Sail away keith' A memorial is being planned, details are yet to be determined. All communications to Gaye Dunn at 46 Otuhiwai Cres, Tikipunga, Whangarei, 0112.
Published in The Northern Advocate on Mar. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Keith's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -