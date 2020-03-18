|
CHAPPELL Keith Arthur Passed away peacefully, Thursday 12th March 2020, at his home in Athenree Katikati, aged 68 years. Dearly loved son of Leila McPeake (Chappell) and the late Ken Chappell. Much loved brother of Dawn Dyer and Gaye Dunn, and families. Treasured husband of Kerri Hoy- Chappell. Dad to Rueben, Ned, Tim and Luke. As per Keith's wishes, a private family cremation has been held, in Tauranga on 16th March 2020. 'Sail away keith' A memorial is being planned, details are yet to be determined. All communications to Gaye Dunn at 46 Otuhiwai Cres, Tikipunga, Whangarei, 0112.
Published in The Northern Advocate on Mar. 18, 2020