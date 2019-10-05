Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Keith HARTLEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Keith HARTLEY

Add a Memory
Keith HARTLEY Notice
HARTLEY (Hatori) Keith On Friday 20 September 2019 at Whangarei Hospital; aged 89 years. Loved and loving husband of Agnes. Loved brother of Mildred; and uncle of Howard (England). Dad of Steven and Sandy, Carolyne and Peter, Kathryn and Greg. Grandad of Keith Junior, Stephanie and Brendan, Ryan, Caleb and Charlotte, Jemima, Kelly, Jessica and Glen, Rachel and Anthony and Thomas. Great grandad of Shaun, Jaime, Braedyn and Logan. "We lost our husband, brother, uncle, dad, grandad, poppa, great grandad, O Sensi - gone to the big Dojo in the sky. He will be missed hugely by us all." In accordance with Keith's wishes, a private cremation has taken place. Family and friends are invited to a celebration of his life at the Kamo Club, 1.00pm on Saturday 26 October 2019. Communications to: "The Hartley Family", c/- 81 Fourth Avenue, Whangarei 0110.
Published in The Northern Advocate on Oct. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Keith's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.