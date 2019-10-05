|
HARTLEY (Hatori) Keith On Friday 20 September 2019 at Whangarei Hospital; aged 89 years. Loved and loving husband of Agnes. Loved brother of Mildred; and uncle of Howard (England). Dad of Steven and Sandy, Carolyne and Peter, Kathryn and Greg. Grandad of Keith Junior, Stephanie and Brendan, Ryan, Caleb and Charlotte, Jemima, Kelly, Jessica and Glen, Rachel and Anthony and Thomas. Great grandad of Shaun, Jaime, Braedyn and Logan. "We lost our husband, brother, uncle, dad, grandad, poppa, great grandad, O Sensi - gone to the big Dojo in the sky. He will be missed hugely by us all." In accordance with Keith's wishes, a private cremation has taken place. Family and friends are invited to a celebration of his life at the Kamo Club, 1.00pm on Saturday 26 October 2019. Communications to: "The Hartley Family", c/- 81 Fourth Avenue, Whangarei 0110.
Published in The Northern Advocate on Oct. 5, 2019