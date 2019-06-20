Home

RIDGLEY, Keith.[size=15] On June 17, 2019, aged 97 years. Loved husband of Irene (deceased), loved father and father-in-law of Grant and Julie, Maxine and Ross and Poppa Keith of his grandchildren and great grandchildren. Our family would like to thank the lovely, caring staff at Selwyn Park Resthome for looking after Keith in his later years, and also the wonderful staff at Whangarei Hospital who cared for Keith in his last days. Keith's final request was to donate his body to science and to have no funeral service.
Published in The Northern Advocate on June 20, 2019
