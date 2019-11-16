|
ANDREWS Keith Ronald 20.01.1954 - 13.11.2019 Aged 65 years Much admired and loved husband of Vicki for 42 yrs. Treasured father and father-in-law of Kurtis and Kirstie; Camden and Emma; Holly and Ben. Loved Grandad (Grumps) of Charlie, Georgia, Harry, Lucas and Minty. "Keith pulled his handbrake on for the last time at home, surrounded by family and close friends. He was a self made man who had achieved much and who was an inspiration to all". The family will hold a private funeral service as per Keith's wishes next week. A public memorial service to celebrate Keith's life will be held at the Marsden Cove Marina marquee, on Saturday, November 23rd, 2pm-5.30pm. Thank you to all the support received over the past 12 months. A special thank you to our wonderful Whangarei Hospice team and a special thank you to Keith. "Farewell from your loving family xxx" All communications call or txt Holly 021 0517305. All correspondence to P.O.Box 113, Ruakaka, 0151.
Published in The Northern Advocate on Nov. 16, 2019