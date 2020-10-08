Home

Newberrys Funeral Home & Cottage
2 Moody Avenue
Whangarei , Northland
09-438 2644
Keith THOMAS

Keith THOMAS Notice
THOMAS, Keith Aged 88 years. Passed away peacefully on 6th October 2020. Beloved Husband of Ava. Father and Father-in- law of Susan and Steve; Christine and David; David and Andrea; and Brenda and Colin. Grandfather of 8 and great grandfather of 4. A service to celebrate Keith's life will be held in the chapel of Newberrys Funeral Home, 2 Moody Ave, Whau Valley, Whangarei, on Sunday 11 October 2020, at 11am. All communication to the 'Thomas Family' C-/ PO Box 5116, Whangarei 0140.
Published in The Northern Advocate on Oct. 8, 2020
