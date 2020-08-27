|
THOMPSON, Keith On the 24th August 2020 aged 64 years. Adored husband of Carol. Loved dad and father in law of Philip and Corrina, Rebekah and Adrian, Mikayla and Pepijn. Much loved brother of Julie and Wendy. A service for Keith will be held at Morris and Morris Funerals. Due to current restrictions on gatherings, unfortunately this service will be invitation only. There will be a live stream link available so please feel free to contact the family via [email protected] In lieu of flowers it would be appreciated if donations are made direct to NZ Heart Foundation www. donate.heart foundation.org.nz All communications to the Thompson family c/- PO Box 8043, Kensington, Whangarei, 0145.
Published in The Northern Advocate on Aug. 27, 2020