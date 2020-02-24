|
WOOD Kelsi Rose 04.08.1989 ~ 21.02.2020 Passed away, tragically, surrounded by her loved ones. Loving mother of Bastiaan, Astrid, and Nicky, and partner of Anthony and his son Ashton; much loved daughter of Susan and the late Peter; sister to Conor, Tamara, and Tamsyn. Granddaughter of Pamela and the late Ewen, Margaret and Anne. Friend to many. A celebration of her life will be held at the Lighthouse Function Centre, Harding Park, Dargaville on Wednesday, February 26th, 2020, at 2pm, followed by burial at Russell Cemetery on Thursday, February 27th, 2020, at 12pm. All communication to PO Box 306, Dargaville 0340.
Published in The Northern Advocate on Feb. 24, 2020