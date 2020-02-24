Home

POWERED BY

Kelsi Rose WOOD

Add a Memory
Kelsi Rose WOOD Notice
WOOD Kelsi Rose 04.08.1989 ~ 21.02.2020 Passed away, tragically, surrounded by her loved ones. Loving mother of Bastiaan, Astrid, and Nicky, and partner of Anthony and his son Ashton; much loved daughter of Susan and the late Peter; sister to Conor, Tamara, and Tamsyn. Granddaughter of Pamela and the late Ewen, Margaret and Anne. Friend to many. A celebration of her life will be held at the Lighthouse Function Centre, Harding Park, Dargaville on Wednesday, February 26th, 2020, at 2pm, followed by burial at Russell Cemetery on Thursday, February 27th, 2020, at 12pm. All communication to PO Box 306, Dargaville 0340.
Published in The Northern Advocate on Feb. 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kelsi's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -