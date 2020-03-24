|
|
|
WOOD Kelsi Rose On behalf of the family and friends of our precious Kelsi Rose Wood, please accept our heartfelt thanks. This beautiful soul was tragically taken from us as a result of an accident on 21.02.2020. Kelsi was vibrant and loving, with a zest for life, making the most of things, with a fierce independence. She showed an unconditional kindness that few possess. This was her gift and those who knew her will treasure this always. Kelsi was an amazing mummy, daughter, sister, granddaughter, niece, cousin partner and bestfriend. We are overwhelmed and humbled by the support of the school, kindergarten, businesses and the community who have pulled together to help her children, and us ride this time of grief. We are grateful knowing you will be there for us in tough times to come. To the rescuers and helpers and professional teams... thank you for keeping the children safe and for bringing Kelsi home. We have all been affected by this. We will miss her... thank you for your kindness. Susan Fowlie
Published in The Northern Advocate on Mar. 24, 2020