Home

POWERED BY

Services
Morris & Morris Funerals
199 Kamo Road
Whangarei, Northland 0112
09-4375799
Resources
More Obituaries for Kenneth HODGSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kenneth Alfred (Ken) HODGSON

Add a Memory
Kenneth Alfred (Ken) HODGSON Notice
HODGSON Kenneth Alfred (Ken) 4.12.1936 - 17.8.2019 Beloved husband of Nancy. Father and father-in-law of Paul, Ian and Jocelyn, Peter and Megan. Grandad of Jade and Shane, Kane and Tamara, Joshua, Joel, Bianca and Currar, Chelsea, Takiah and Teque. Great grandad of six. A service will be held in the Chapel of Morris and Morris Funerals (entrance 17 Western Hills Drive), Whau Valley at 10.30am on Wednesday 21st August 2019 followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers donations sent to St. John Ambulance, P.O. Box 8011, Kensington would be appreciated. All communications to the Hodgson Family, c/- P.O. Box 8043, Kensington, Whangarei 0145.
Published in The Northern Advocate on Aug. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kenneth's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.