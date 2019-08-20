|
|
HODGSON Kenneth Alfred (Ken) 4.12.1936 - 17.8.2019 Beloved husband of Nancy. Father and father-in-law of Paul, Ian and Jocelyn, Peter and Megan. Grandad of Jade and Shane, Kane and Tamara, Joshua, Joel, Bianca and Currar, Chelsea, Takiah and Teque. Great grandad of six. A service will be held in the Chapel of Morris and Morris Funerals (entrance 17 Western Hills Drive), Whau Valley at 10.30am on Wednesday 21st August 2019 followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers donations sent to St. John Ambulance, P.O. Box 8011, Kensington would be appreciated. All communications to the Hodgson Family, c/- P.O. Box 8043, Kensington, Whangarei 0145.
Published in The Northern Advocate on Aug. 20, 2019