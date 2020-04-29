Home

Kenneth Mackintosh


1933 - 2020
Kenneth Mackintosh Notice
Mackintosh Kenneth Darling husband of Glenis for 63 years. Father and father-in- law to Ian, Judith, Diane and Kim Willis, Andrew and Bianca Mackintosh. Special Granddad of 10 Grandchildren and 8 Great Grandchildren. Many thanks to Jane Mander staff for the loving care they gave Ken. According to Ken's wishes a private family funeral will be held, followed by a cremation. There will be a memorial service at a later date, details to be confirmed. All communications to kengmack33 @gmail.com
Published in The Northern Advocate on Apr. 29, 2020
