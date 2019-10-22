|
TURNER Kenneth (Kenny Passed away peace- fully in his sleep on Saturday 19 October 2019 at Kamo Home. Much loved husband of Joan. Loved father and father-in-law of Kevin (deceased), Steven and Debbie. Grandad of Keziah, Luke, Rebecca and Richard, Elizabeth and Shaun, and Catherine. Great grandad of Nathan, Aaron, Otto, Marcus, and Shawn. "So many happy memories" A service will be held in the Chapel of Morris and Morris Funerals (entrance 17 Western Hills Drive), Whau Valley at 10.30am on Friday 25th October 2019 followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers donations sent to ADARDS (Alzheimers) PO Box 1179, Whangarei 0140, would be appreciated. All communications to the Turner Family, c/- PO Box 8043, Kensington, Whangarei 0145.
Published in The Northern Advocate on Oct. 22, 2019