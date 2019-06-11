Home

POWERED BY

Services
Newberrys Funeral Home & Cottage
2 Moody Avenue
Whangarei , Northland
09-438 2644
Resources
More Obituaries for Kevin CLEMENTS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kevin Allen CLEMENTS

Notice Condolences

Kevin Allen CLEMENTS Notice
CLEMENTS Kevin Allen Passed away peace- fully after a short illness on Saturday 8 June 2019; aged 72. Loved partner of Glenys. Loved father of Andrew and Jodie; father-in-law of Amanda and Toby. Grandad of Max, Serena, Tyler and Alyssa. Son of Phyllis and of the late Eric. Loved nephew of Lisle, Lyn and cousins. Kevin's farewell will be held at Newberrys Funeral Home, 2 Moody Avenue, Whau Valley, Whangarei at 11am on Thursday 13 June 2019; followed by private cremation. All communications to: "The Clements Family", c/- P O Box 5116, Whangarei.
Published in The Northern Advocate on June 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.