|
|
CLEMENTS Kevin Allen Passed away peace- fully after a short illness on Saturday 8 June 2019; aged 72. Loved partner of Glenys. Loved father of Andrew and Jodie; father-in-law of Amanda and Toby. Grandad of Max, Serena, Tyler and Alyssa. Son of Phyllis and of the late Eric. Loved nephew of Lisle, Lyn and cousins. Kevin's farewell will be held at Newberrys Funeral Home, 2 Moody Avenue, Whau Valley, Whangarei at 11am on Thursday 13 June 2019; followed by private cremation. All communications to: "The Clements Family", c/- P O Box 5116, Whangarei.
Published in The Northern Advocate on June 11, 2019