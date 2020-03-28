Home

Kiri Phyllis CLARK-BELL


1977 - 2020
Kiri Phyllis CLARK-BELL Notice
CLARK-BELL Kiri Phyllis 13.09.1977 ~ 24.03.2020 Loved and cherished daughter of Perry & Maama Clark. Mother of Cody, Levi & twins Dennim and Kioni. Wife of Stephen. Sister to Sonia, Tania, Kade & Amber. 'The beaming bright light has gone out. The biggest heart, the beautiful smile and the warmest hugs'. Her love for all will be sadly missed. A very special daughter. Because of the "Lockdown" a family service was held at her parent's home on 26.03.2020. Internment was at Maromaku Valley Cemetery. Thank you ALL for the hundreds of messages received. These have lightened our burden. AROHANUI! Perry and Maama Clark 09 4334 713
Published in The Northern Advocate on Mar. 28, 2020
