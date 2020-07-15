|
CANN, Kuini Waiariki Beloved youngest daughter of the late Tuhi Kapua and the late Heeni (Jane) Kerepeti Te Peke. Treasured youngest sister of the late Ripeka (Sii) Kerepeti Te Peke. The late Hokimate and the late Thomas Onehi. Kirikohe and the late Keith Holterman (Australia). The late Hinehou and the late Nick Thompson. Te Aria (Dal) and the late Sam Smith. The late Katene (Ka) and the late Mary Gilbert. The late Tuhi and the late Vi Gilbert. A most treasured and well loved Aunt, Grand Aunt, Great Aunt and Great Grand Aunt to all her many nieces, nephews and mokopuna. Rest now in the arms of Uncle Gil, surrounded by our heavenly whanau, safe in Gods care now.
Published in The Northern Advocate on July 15, 2020