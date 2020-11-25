Home

Newberrys Funeral Home & Cottage
2 Moody Avenue
Whangarei , Northland
09-438 2644
Service
Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020
2:00 p.m.
Newberrys Funeral Home & Cottage
2 Moody Avenue
Whangarei , Northland
View Map
Lance Edward MALCOLM Notice
MALCOLM, Lance Edward Passed away at Whangarei hospital 24/11/20, aged 62. Dearly loved only son of the late Ted & Phyllis Malcolm, and Husband of the late Betty. Loved Brother and brother-in-law of Sherry and Maurice Henwood; Lorraine and Ray McCartain, and fond uncle of Judy Goodwin. Our thanks to doctors and nurses in ICU & Ward 1. Special thanks to the Mental Health teams over the years. " Gone Fishing in Heaven" A service for Lance will be held in the chapel of Newberrys Funeral Home, 2 Moody Ave, Whau Valley, Whangarei, on Thursday 26th November 2020, at 2pm followed by private cremation. All communication to the 'Malcolm Family' C-/ PO Box 5116, Whangarei 0140.
Published in The Northern Advocate on Nov. 25, 2020
