|
|
QUINN Landa Carole Passed away peacefully after a long illness on 25th September 2020, aged 75 years. Much loved partner of Kevin and cherished wife of the late Murray. Loved mother and mother-in- law of Andrea and Steve, Shane and Sarah. Loved Nana Landa of Levon and Vinnie; Christa, Joel, Paige and Summer. "So dearly loved, so sadly missed" A service for Landa will be held in the chapel of Morris and Morris Funerals (entrance 17 Western Hills Drive) Whau Valley, Whangarei at 1.30pm on Wednesday 30th September 2020. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the Parkinson's Society PO Box 641 Whangarei 0140 would be appreciated. All communications to the "Quinn Family" C/- PO Box 8043 Kensington, Whangarei 0145
Published in The Northern Advocate on Sept. 28, 2020