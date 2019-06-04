|
|
JACKSON Laurence Charles Died suddenly, but peacefully, at Rotorua Hospital after a long illness, on Saturday 1st June 2019; aged 75 years. Beloved and adored husband of Dianne (formally Bennett) nee Cullen of Waipu. Loving father of Hemi, Sandra, Darryn, Gary, Donella and the late Angela, and their respective partners. Adored Grandy of his many grandchildren and great grandchildren. Also, special step Dad to Mike Bennett (Kerikeri). A service to celebrate Laurence's life will be held at the Founders Chapel of Remembrance, 117 Rickit Street, Taupo on Saturday, 8th June at 1.30pm; followed by private cremation. Communications to the "Jackson Family" c/- PO Box 940, Taupo 3351. "Ours was a love story from beginning to end, and only love can hurt this much"
Published in The Northern Advocate on June 4, 2019