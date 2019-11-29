|
|
COOPER Lawrence John John passed away on Tuesday after a brave fight against cancer. Loved husband of Karina, father and father- in-law of Craig and Emily, Brad and Michelle and Ryan and Kylie. Loved Grandad of Ella and Harry, Tessa, Danni and Keira and Jack, Ava and Charlie. A service for John will be held on Saturday at the Kamo Bowling Club at 11am. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the North Haven Hospice. Our family would like to thank the nurses on Ward 3 at Whangarei Hospital for their fantastic care of John, and express our thanks to the hematology unit, who helped John over the past year. All communications to 175 Whau Valley Road, Whangarei.
Published in The Northern Advocate on Nov. 29, 2019