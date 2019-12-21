Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Lawrence COOPER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lawrence John COOPER

Lawrence John COOPER Notice
COOPER Lawrence John John's wife Karina and his sons Craig, Brad and Ryan would like to sincerely thank those who expressed their love, sympathy and support during John's illness and after his passing. We greatly appreciated the sentiments expressed to us personally, and the baking, flowers and assistance offered to John's family. Thank you to those who attended John's service at Kamo Bowling Club, and to the club for allowing us to have John's service there.
Published in The Northern Advocate on Dec. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lawrence's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -