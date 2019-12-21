|
COOPER Lawrence John John's wife Karina and his sons Craig, Brad and Ryan would like to sincerely thank those who expressed their love, sympathy and support during John's illness and after his passing. We greatly appreciated the sentiments expressed to us personally, and the baking, flowers and assistance offered to John's family. Thank you to those who attended John's service at Kamo Bowling Club, and to the club for allowing us to have John's service there.
Published in The Northern Advocate on Dec. 21, 2019