|
|
BROWN Layle Tuianne "Our family chain has broken, our precious link has gone; it broke our hearts when you left us and the pain just carries on. There's a lot of things that remind us of you .... Oh my Girl, I cry and feel so alone. It only takes one phone call and every one comes home. We all drive down to see you, so I am never on my own. We're greeted by two fantails that make us think of you. You will always be in our thoughts and our hearts that is so true. You will always be remembered. Forever in our hearts. We love you Layle" Mum, Dad, Gina, Ogie, Son, Manilla and nga mokopuna katoa.
Published in The Northern Advocate on July 29, 2019