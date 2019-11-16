|
|
|
BRADLEY Les The Bradley families would like to thank all those who attended Les's service. Thank you also for the flowers, cards and baking received during his time of ill health and following his death. A special thank you to the many visitors who made time to spend with Les in his final weeks. To the Hospice team, Whangarei Hospital, St John, GP Geoff Cunningham, and Pam Head; we thank you all for your kindness and service. Please accept this as a personal acknowledgement as so many contacts are unknown.
Published in The Northern Advocate on Nov. 16, 2019