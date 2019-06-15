Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Lesley LILLEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lesley Doralyn LILLEY

Notice Condolences

Lesley Doralyn LILLEY Notice
LILLEY Lesley Doralyn Passed away 8 June 2019 at Auckland Hospital, in peace aged 76. Beloved sister and sister-in-law to Ross and Nola Lilley (dec) and aunty to Megan and Glenn Gibson of Toronto and cherished great aunt to Alexa. Loved aunt of Craig, Whangarei. "Dearly missed and forever in our hearts" A service for Lesley will be held on Monday 17th June at 11am at St Matthias Anglican Church, 5 Thompson Road, Panmure followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Royal New Zealand Foundation for the Blind.
Published in The Northern Advocate on June 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.