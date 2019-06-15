|
|
LILLEY Lesley Doralyn Passed away 8 June 2019 at Auckland Hospital, in peace aged 76. Beloved sister and sister-in-law to Ross and Nola Lilley (dec) and aunty to Megan and Glenn Gibson of Toronto and cherished great aunt to Alexa. Loved aunt of Craig, Whangarei. "Dearly missed and forever in our hearts" A service for Lesley will be held on Monday 17th June at 11am at St Matthias Anglican Church, 5 Thompson Road, Panmure followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Royal New Zealand Foundation for the Blind.
Published in The Northern Advocate on June 15, 2019