Lesley Margaret McLEAN

Lesley Margaret McLEAN Notice
McLEAN Lesley Margaret (nee Carruthers) Passed away peacefully in the presence of her family on 5thAugust 2019 after a brave battle with MND. Dearly loved wife of Ron, and much loved mother and mother- in-law of Donna and Richard, and Lee, and grandmother of Abigail, Faith, and Michaela. Loved daughter-in-law of the late Billie and Barney McLean. Much loved sister-in- law of Marilyn, and dearly loved Aunty of Aaron and Jenaya and their families. "There are special people in our lives who never leave us even after they are gone." Communications to the McLean Family c/- Elliots Funeral Service, 25 Ninth Avenue, Tauranga. In lieu of flowers please donate to Waipuna Hospice Tauranga.
Published in The Northern Advocate on Aug. 8, 2019
