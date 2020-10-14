|
ANDREWES; Leslie (Les) Peacefully on 12th October 2020. Loved and adored husband of Mariana; dedicated and loving father and father in law of Elsie and Sami; and Frank and Natalie. Loved brother of Margaret, and Brian (Dec'd). A gathering to celebrate Les's life will be held in the Maunu Crematorium Chapel, Cemetery Road, Maunu, Whangarei, on Friday 16th October 2020 at 12:30pm. All communications to The Andrewes Family, C/- PO Box 5116, Whangarei 0140.
Published in The Northern Advocate on Oct. 14, 2020