Leslie Francis NEAL

Leslie Francis NEAL Notice
NEAL Leslie Francis Les passed away peacefully at the Kamo Home in the arms of his beloved family on 3 September 2019. Very dearly loved husband and best friend of Dianne. Much loved father and father-in-law of Toni, Carey and Fi, Hayden and Marianne. Dearly loved Grag of Rhiannan and Tep, Luke and Ele, Tama, Isla, Paige and Summer. Beloved great Grag of Karena, Kaharau, Halo, Mahira and Jayda. In accordance with Les's wishes a private service and cremation were held on Thursday, September 5 at Haven Falls Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers a donation to North Haven Hospice would be appreciated.
Published in The Northern Advocate on Sept. 6, 2019
