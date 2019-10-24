|
BRADLEY Leslie John (Les) 22.11.1948~22.10.2019 Passed away peace- fully, surrounded by his loving family after a battle bravely fought. Dearly loved husband of Jigs, for 50 years, and gentle loving father of Karla and Colin; Wendy and Lee; Paula and Tony. Adored Poppa of Evannah, Jacob, Brandon, Rebekah, Adyn, Coby, Israel and Boston. A service will be held at Newberrys Funeral Home, corner of Kamo Rd and Moody Avenue, Whau Valley, Whangarei on Friday 25th October 2019 at 12pm, followed by a private cremation.
Published in The Northern Advocate on Oct. 24, 2019