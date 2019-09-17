|
|
WAKEFIELD Leslie John Service no. P45898 24.06.1953 - 15.9.2019 Beloved son of the late Ruiha Wakefield (nee Kake) and Alexander (Ben) John Fraser Wakefield. Loved brother of Eliza, the late Marion, Alex, David (Bo) and Vicki. Devoted Dad to Lisa, Rebecca and Stephen. Father-in- Law to Thomas, the late Sheridan and Alanah. Much loved Koro of Talisa, Hineari, Spencer, Abrael, Orion, Maia, Moses, Kealan, Angel, Kaiya, Corbyn, Walker, Preston and Great Koro to Noah and Avaya. Our Dad died peacefully at home surrounded by his loving whanau after battling a short but aggressive illness like the courageous soldier he was. Holding the hands of his beloved girls, Dad took his place with his Tupuna in the Mighty House of our Lord. "Until we meet again, from here to heaven Dad, our love to you we send". Les will lay at Pehiaweri Marae. Service: 10am Wednesday 18th September 2019.
Published in The Northern Advocate on Sept. 17, 2019