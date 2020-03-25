Home

MARTIN Leslie Walton Passed away peacefully, aged 82, on 21st March 2020 at home with his family. Beloved husband of Margaret. Father and father-in-law of Michelle and Murray, Leanne and Brent and Shayne. Grandfather to Tracey and Darin, Mark and Ange, Courtney, Brooke, Maddy and Hayden and Ellie, and great grand father to Charlie, Tyler and Hudson. A private funeral for family and close friends has been held. Les, time to fish, golf and socialise to your heart's content.
Published in The Northern Advocate on Mar. 25, 2020
