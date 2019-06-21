Home

DOBSON Leslie William (Les) At Tokoroa Hospital on 18th June, 2019. Aged 88 years. Dearly loved husband of Nalda. Beloved father of Kathryn and Peter; and dearest grandfather ("Tapa") of Belinda and Matthew. "Ever remembered, we will miss those stories and witticisms". A service for Les will be held at the South Waikato Funeral Services Chapel on Thursday 27th June at 11am followed by private cremation. South Waikato Funeral Services Ltd, P O Box 459, Tokoroa FDANZ
Published in The Northern Advocate on June 21, 2019
