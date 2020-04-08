|
|
Sirl Leslie William (Les) Passed away peacefully on 26th March 2020 at Gold Coast Queensland formally of Whangarei aged 61 years young. Adored husband and soulmate of Jenny. Cherished son of Betty and late Bill. Treasured brother of Joanne and Robyn and loved brother in law and friend of the lateWarren and Mark. Much loved and respected son in law of Lorna and the late Jack. Loved brother in law of Sue and Grant and Pam and Peter. Much loved and special Uncle to all his nieces and nephews. A private funeral service will be held on the Gold Coast followed by a celebration in Whangarei of Les' life at a date to be advised. It's not what we write It's not what we say It's how we remember you in our own special way.
Published in The Northern Advocate on Apr. 8, 2020