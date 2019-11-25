Home

Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019
10:30 a.m.
Chapel of Morris and Morris Funerals
17 Western Hills Drive
Whau Valley, Whangarei
Lester Donald Reuben (LDR) JOHNSTONE


1933 - 2019
JOHNSTONE Lester Donald Reuben (LDR) 9/4/1933 - 23/11/2019 Passed away peacefully in Kamo Home and Village, Whangarei. Loved Dad and father-in-law of Peter and Sally, Larry and Ann, Robyn and Rob Hale, Christine and Neville Pearson. Grandfather of his 6 grandchildren, and 4 great-grandchildren. "Words are few, thoughts are deep. Memories of you are ours to keep" A service will be held in the Chapel of Morris and Morris Funerals (entrance 17 Western Hills Drive) Whau Valley, Whangarei, on Wednesday, 27 November 2019, at 10.30am; followed by a private burial. Special thanks to the staff of Kamo Home and Village. Messages to the 'Johnstone Family', c/- PO Box 8043, Kensington, Whangarei 0145.
